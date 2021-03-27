Master Plan 2041 draft likely to ready by September

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is likely to send the draft of a comprehensive master plan for Delhi’s planned development in the next two decades (MPD 2041) to the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) by September. The officials of the authority said that an advisory council, which gives suggestions about the preparation of the MPD and other matters relating to the planning and development had been set up.

The first meeting of the council was held on Friday under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal in which members of the public, representatives, officers of the central and Delhi governments including experts--town planning, architecture, commerce and industry were also present. “The chapters of MPD 2041 will be further discussed in the council meetings scheduled March 31 and April 5. Following the inputs, the draft will be placed before the authority in April for approval and subsequently, the document will be in the public domain for seeking objections and suggestions. After the due procedure and public hearing, the draft plan will be sent to the ministry,” said an official.

MPD 2041 is divided into two volumes and comprises sector-wise policies for key focus areas-- environment, economy, public-spaces, heritage, shelter, mobility and social & physical infrastructure. “It also includes spatial development strategies to guide the intensity and type of development in various parts of Delhi --land pooling area, green development area, and regeneration of planned and unplanned areas, transit-oriented development, and strategic regeneration. Furthermore, the MPD 2041 plan will be a GIS-based master plan in which critical concepts of development are being incorporated for implementation,” he said.

The official said that in the council meeting vision for Delhi 2041 with three broad goals and the objectives formulated were presented and discussed. “The two chapters of draft MPD 2041 such as environment and economy were discussed. The members appreciated the efforts made by the DDA and gave suggestions for integration of logistical planning,” said an official.

DDA prepares Delhi’s vision document

