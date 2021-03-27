STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Master Plan 2041 draft likely to ready by September

The official said that in the council meeting vision for Delhi 2041 with three broad goals and the objectives formulated were presented and discussed.

Published: 27th March 2021 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is likely to send the draft of a comprehensive master plan for Delhi’s planned development in the next two decades (MPD 2041) to the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) by September. The officials of the authority said that an advisory council, which gives suggestions about the preparation of the MPD and other matters relating to the planning and development had been set up. 

The first meeting of the council was held on Friday under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal in which members of the public, representatives, officers of the central and Delhi governments including experts--town planning, architecture, commerce and industry were also present. “The chapters of MPD 2041 will be further discussed in the council meetings scheduled March 31 and April 5. Following the inputs, the draft will be placed before the authority in April for approval and subsequently, the document will be in the public domain for seeking objections and suggestions. After the due procedure and public hearing, the draft plan will be sent to the ministry,” said an official.

MPD 2041 is divided into two volumes and comprises sector-wise policies for key focus areas-- environment, economy, public-spaces, heritage, shelter, mobility and social & physical infrastructure. “It also includes spatial development strategies to guide the intensity and type of development in various parts of Delhi --land pooling area, green development area, and regeneration of planned and unplanned areas, transit-oriented development, and strategic regeneration. Furthermore, the MPD 2041 plan will be a GIS-based master plan in which critical concepts of development are being incorporated for implementation,” he said.

The official said that in the council meeting vision for Delhi 2041 with three broad goals and the objectives formulated were presented and discussed. “The two chapters of draft MPD 2041 such as environment and economy were discussed. The members appreciated the efforts made by the DDA and gave suggestions for integration of logistical planning,” said an official.

DDA prepares Delhi’s vision document

DDA is mandated to prepare city’s ‘vision document’. The MPD specifies space or land for public services, institutions, industrial units, residential settlements, and green zones. MPD 2041 is divided into two volumes and has sector-wise policies for key areas-- environment, economy, public-spaces, heritage, shelter, mobility and social & physical infrastructure

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DDA master plan delhi
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp