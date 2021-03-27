STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Positivity rate rises to 1.80%, over 20,000 vaccinated in Delhi

Vaccination centres in the city have been operating from 9 am to 9 pm since Monday.

Published: 27th March 2021 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, bengaluru, covid test

Representatinal Image. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 20,000 beneficiaries received shots of Covid-19 vaccine in the national capital by 6 pm on Friday, an official statement said.In the 45-59 years age bracket, 2,092 beneficiaries received the shots, while 10,571 senior citizens also got their first jabs by 6 pm, an official said.The second dose of vaccine was given to 4,471 people, he said, adding 1,900 frontline workers and 1,619 healthcare workers got their first shots.A total of 20,652 people were vaccinated across the city.Vaccination centres in the city have been operating from 9 am to 9 pm since Monday.

The 1,534 new infections pushed the tally to 6,54,276, while over 6.36 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.  This is the highest number of cases since December 16 when 1,547 people tested positive for the virus, according to official data. The city had recorded 1,515 cases on Thursday, 1,254 cases on Wednesday and 1,101 cases on Tuesday — the first time since December 24 that the number of cases crossed the 1,000 mark.

The active cases rose to 6,051 from 5,497 on Thursday. The positivity rate rose to 1.80 per cent from 1.69 per cent a day ago, the health bulletin said.The positivity rate was 1.52 on Wednesday, 1.31 percent on Tuesday, 1.32 percent on Monday and 1.03 per cent on Sunday. There were 888 cases on Monday, 823 on Sunday, 813 on Saturday, 716 on Friday, 607 on Thursday, and 536 on Wednesday last week.

Minister Gopal Rai Takes the first Dose of vaccine  

Delhi minister Gopal Rai on Friday took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital here and appealed to all eligible people to participate in the inoculation drive. “Went to LNJP Hospital to take Covid-19 vaccine. Everyone should get vaccinated according to government guidelines,” Rai tweeted.’  The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
covid Delhi covid cases
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp