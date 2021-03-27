Positivity rate rises to 1.80%, over 20,000 vaccinated in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 20,000 beneficiaries received shots of Covid-19 vaccine in the national capital by 6 pm on Friday, an official statement said.In the 45-59 years age bracket, 2,092 beneficiaries received the shots, while 10,571 senior citizens also got their first jabs by 6 pm, an official said.The second dose of vaccine was given to 4,471 people, he said, adding 1,900 frontline workers and 1,619 healthcare workers got their first shots.A total of 20,652 people were vaccinated across the city.Vaccination centres in the city have been operating from 9 am to 9 pm since Monday.

The 1,534 new infections pushed the tally to 6,54,276, while over 6.36 lakh patients have recovered from the virus. This is the highest number of cases since December 16 when 1,547 people tested positive for the virus, according to official data. The city had recorded 1,515 cases on Thursday, 1,254 cases on Wednesday and 1,101 cases on Tuesday — the first time since December 24 that the number of cases crossed the 1,000 mark.

The active cases rose to 6,051 from 5,497 on Thursday. The positivity rate rose to 1.80 per cent from 1.69 per cent a day ago, the health bulletin said.The positivity rate was 1.52 on Wednesday, 1.31 percent on Tuesday, 1.32 percent on Monday and 1.03 per cent on Sunday. There were 888 cases on Monday, 823 on Sunday, 813 on Saturday, 716 on Friday, 607 on Thursday, and 536 on Wednesday last week.

Minister Gopal Rai Takes the first Dose of vaccine

Delhi minister Gopal Rai on Friday took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital here and appealed to all eligible people to participate in the inoculation drive. “Went to LNJP Hospital to take Covid-19 vaccine. Everyone should get vaccinated according to government guidelines,” Rai tweeted.’ The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated.