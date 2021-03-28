STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Police warns of strict action against those not following COVID protocols on Holi

The DDMA had ordered that there would be no public celebrations in the national capital during upcoming festivals such as Holi and Navaratri.

Published: 28th March 2021 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Sunday said patrolling will be intensified during Holi celebrations and strict action will be taken against those who do not follow coronavirus guidelines issued by Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the DDMA had on Tuesday ordered that there would be no public celebrations in the national capital during upcoming festivals such as Holi and Navaratri.

Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said patrolling will be intensified during Holi.

"Pickets will be placed by the district police in their respective areas. The patrolling will be increased during the festival. Police will focus on those who are involved in drunken driving and action will be taken against them.

"As public gathering is not allowed this year during Holi celebrations, strict action will be taken against those who would not adhere to coronavirus protocols. Delhi Police appeals to the public to celebrate Holi with their family members at home," Biswal said.

The Delhi Traffic Police has also made elaborate arrangements to check incidents of drunken driving, over-speeding among others.

"Special checking teams will be deployed at major intersections and vulnerable points to detect and prosecute traffic violations. Special traffic police checking teams along with PCR and local police teams will be stationed on various roads and strategic locations or intersections across Delhi," Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Meenu Choudhary said.

In cases of drunken driving, red light jumping, using mobile phone while driving, dangerous driving and over speeding, the driving license will be seized and it will be liable for suspension for a period of minimum three months, police said.

The Delhi Police also appealed to the citizens of national capital to avoid public gatherings on Holi and celebrate the festival inside their houses adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev had earlier directed the authorities to ensure strict compliance of the DDMA order.

On Saturday, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava had instructed his officers to ensure optimal visibility of the force and follow safety guidelines while strictly enforcing the DDMA orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In view of consecutive festivals in the coming week, he had stressed that the DDMA guidelines regarding COVID-appropriate behaviour should be strictly adhered to and enforced on the ground.

The police commissioner had also instructed his staff to follow safety guidelines while enforcing the DDMA orders.

