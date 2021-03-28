STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man takes to snatching jewellery to stock gold for daughter's wedding; arrested with son in Delhi

According to police, a complaint about two persons on a black scooter snatching the gold chain of a woman was registered on February 17.

Published: 28th March 2021 10:52 PM

Thief

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 50-year-old man, who took to snatching jewellery in order to stock gold for his daughter's wedding, has been arrested along with his son, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

A similar case was registered in Dabri area on March 17.

"During investigation, police identified the scooter an apprehended Sarvapal Singh and his 24-year-old son Jasmeet from Bahadurgarh in Haryana," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said.

Sarvapal used to wear a black mask, a black helmet, and hide the front number plate by pasting white paper on the last four digits and rear number plate by putting mud on it, the DCP said.

During interrogation, Sarvpal disclosed that he took to snatching as he wanted to stock gold for his daughter's marriage who is engaged, police added.

