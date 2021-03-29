Fresh bakes and beyond

Shantanu David By

While the second surge of Covid- 19 in the Capital is entirely unwelcome, it’s not unexpected. If 2020 taught us anything, it is to be prepared for anything, and restaurants being especially hard hit during the various lockdowns and restrictions, have taken that lesson to heart. With ordering in has become more en vogue than ever before, restaurants are putting their best foot forward, dishing out DIY kits, gourmet inhome dining experiences, and a surfeit of other services intended to cater to patrons at home, and keeping their brand relevant.

Bakehouse Comfort is Café Delhi Heights’ latest foray into hospitality, with the in-house bakery and patisserie catering to the needs of diners who may want to take home their favourite desserts off the menu as well as an enviable range of naturally leavened Sourdough, croissants, vegan breads, pastries and cookies that are made from scratch. In addition to everything sweet, Bakehouse Comfort has a pick-up-and-go savoury menu with items like Cheese Bread Sticks, Quiches, Smoked Chicken Corn Toasties, Vol-au- Vents, and Mutton Seekh Rolls.

“Cafe Delhi Heights is a valuedriven concept and has a distinct mix of nostalgia and history attached to it. With the idea of building up a place which is a gastronomic representation of what a typical Delhiite would like to gorge on, we decided to launch Bakehouse Comfort,” says Vikrant Batra, Founder, Café Delhi Heights, adding that while the vaccine roll-out is seeing more people stepping out, many are still playing it safe and want to pick up something on the move that they can enjoy with their families at home.

Rahul Khanna and Kabir Suri, Co-Founders of Azure Hospitality that owns popular brands Mamagoto, Sly Granny Café, and Dhaba, are clearly having the same thoughts, and explain: “The idea has always been to provide consumers the best and to keep coming up with innovations and ideas so that we can bring something new to the table and create a hassle-free cooking experience at home.

In the lockdown, people ate at home but missed the taste, quality and flavour that their favourite restaurants would offer them.” Apart from retailing several sauces and marinades from Mamagoto and Dhaba, Azure’s Sly Granny Café also has a Bakery Corner, from where diners and shoppers can pick up artisanal breads and more, with the duo saying, “Our retail menu was launched to provide consumers with their favourite dishes and make them experience our delicious offerings, while they sit in the comfort of their homes.”