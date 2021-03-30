After witnessing hottest March day in 76 years, temperature set to drop in Delhi

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius on Monday, the highest temperature in March recorded in Delhi-NCR in 76 years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Delhi informed on Tuesday. However, the temperature is likely to fall in the coming days.

Delhi had recorded a maximum temperature of 40.5 degrees Celsius on March 31, 1945.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD's Regional Forecasting Centre said, "Yesterday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius. This was the second-highest temperature recorded in Delhi-NCR after 76 years. The reason was the low wind speed of about seven to eight kmph for the last three days and clear skies."

Srivastava further said it is likely that temperature can drop down to 36 within a day, adding that, "it will rise again if wind speed drops".

"For the next two days there will not be any heat waves but if we consider the overall season, there will be intense heat in Delhi-NCR Region and North-West India and from mid-April to June 10, then there will be heat waves also."