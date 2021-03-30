STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid-19: Over 700 fined in Delhi on Holi for not wearing face masks

A total of 5,73,457 challans have been issued and 4,27,258 masks distributed in the national capital since June 15 last year, the police added.

Published: 30th March 2021 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

People were also penalised for violating social distancing norms and spitting in public places. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 700 people were issued challans across the national capital on Holi for not wearing masks in public, police said on Tuesday.

People were also penalised for violating social distancing norms and spitting in public places, they said.

Till 4.00 pm on Monday, 730 challans were issued to people who were found without a face mask, nine were fined for not adhering to social distancing norms and three for spitting in public places, according to data shared by the police.

Ninety-four face masks were also distributed in the city, the police said.

According to police officials, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has asked authorities to intensify the drive against violation of COVID-19 norms in view of the rising number of daily cases in Delhi.

Delhi recorded 1,904 COVID-19 cases on Monday, the highest in around three-and-a-half months.

The infection tally of the city stands at 6,59,619, according to health department data.

