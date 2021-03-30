Delhi: BJP functionary hangs self over family dispute

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A BJP functionary hanged himself at a park in west Delhi's Hari Nagar over a family dispute, police said on Tuesday.

Gurvinder Singh (58), a resident of Fateh Nagar, was head of the Legal Department of the BJP's West Delhi district unit.

Singh's body was found hanging at Jheel Wala Park on Monday, following a minor dispute with his family, a senior police officer said.

His son Ishwender Singh reached the spot and identified the body which was later sent for postmortem, the police added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)