DDMA to randomly test for COVID flyers coming from states where cases are rising: Delhi airport

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will conduct random Covid-19 testing of passengers coming from the states where there has been a surge in cases recently, said the Delhi airport’s operator DIAL on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the Centre had said the Covid-19 situation is turning from “bad to worse” and is a huge cause for worry, especially for some states, warning that the whole country is at risk and any complacency at this stage will have “heavy costs”.

“As per the latest government mandate, the DDMA shall conduct random COVID-19 testing of passengers coming from the states where cases are increasing.... After the collection of samples, the travellers would be allowed to exit. However, the passengers who were found to be positive shall be mandatorily quarantined as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare protocol,” the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) tweeted on Wednesday.

Six states, including Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka and MP, have reported a high number of daily cases and account for 78.56 per cent of the 56,211 fresh cases recorded in the country in a day, the Union health ministry had said on Tuesday. On testing at the Delhi airport, a state government on Wednesday official said: “We random test people to know if asymptomatic people are carrying the virus into the state.” “Though it’s not binding on anyone to go through random testing, but everyone has a responsibility to do so as a dutiful citizen,” he added.

On Wednesday, Delhi’s daily tally of the Covid-19 went up again with 1,819 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 6,62,430, according to the health department. The new cases are 827 more than that of Tuesday’s when 992 people had tested positive for the disease. However, Wednesday’s tally is 85 cases less than that of Monday’s, when 1,904 new cases were reported, the highest in more than three months.

DELHI SET FOR PHASE 3 VAX DRIVE

The third phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive for 65 lakh people aged above 45 will begin on Thursday in the national capital

192 health facilities, including 136 private hospitals, in the city will provide the vaccination

65 lakh Eligible beneficiaries (aged above 45) will be given vaccine

Cost

Free of cost at government hospitals and health centres

Rs 250 per dose at private health facilities

Phase 1: 3.6 lakh beneficiaries comprising healthcare workers and frontline workers were vaccinated in Delhi

Phase 2: Jabs were given to persons aged 60 and above, and those in 45-59 age bracket with comorbidities