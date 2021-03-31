STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

DDMA to randomly test for COVID flyers coming from states where cases are rising: Delhi airport

DDMA will conduct random COVID-19 test of passengers coming from states where there has been a surge in cases recently.

Published: 31st March 2021 09:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Airport

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will conduct random Covid-19 testing of passengers coming from the states where there has been a surge in cases recently, said the Delhi airport’s operator DIAL on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the Centre had said the Covid-19 situation is turning from “bad to worse” and is a huge cause for worry, especially for some states, warning that the whole country is at risk and any complacency at this stage will have “heavy costs”.

“As per the latest government mandate, the DDMA shall conduct random COVID-19 testing of passengers coming from the states where cases are increasing.... After the collection of samples, the travellers would be allowed to exit. However, the passengers who were found to be positive shall be mandatorily quarantined as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare protocol,” the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) tweeted on Wednesday.

Six states, including Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka and MP, have reported a high number of daily cases and account for 78.56 per cent of the 56,211 fresh cases recorded in the country in a day, the Union health ministry had said on Tuesday. On testing at the Delhi airport, a state government on Wednesday official said: “We random test people to know if asymptomatic people are carrying the virus into the state.” “Though it’s not binding on anyone to go through random testing, but everyone has a responsibility to do so as a dutiful citizen,” he added.

On Wednesday, Delhi’s daily tally of the Covid-19 went up again with 1,819 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 6,62,430, according to the health department. The new cases are 827 more than that of Tuesday’s when 992 people had tested positive for the disease. However, Wednesday’s tally is 85 cases less than that of Monday’s, when 1,904 new cases were reported, the highest in more than three months. 

DELHI SET FOR PHASE 3 VAX DRIVE

The third phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive for 65 lakh people aged above 45 will begin on Thursday in the national capital

192 health facilities, including 136 private hospitals, in the city will provide the vaccination

65 lakh Eligible beneficiaries (aged above 45) will be given vaccine

Cost
Free of cost at government hospitals and health centres
Rs 250 per dose at private health facilities

Phase 1: 3.6 lakh beneficiaries comprising healthcare workers and frontline workers were vaccinated in Delhi
Phase 2: Jabs were given to persons aged 60 and above, and those in 45-59 age bracket with comorbidities

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DDMA Delhi airport COVID COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp