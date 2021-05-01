STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP MP Gautam Gambhir to distribute 200 oxygen concentrators in Delhi

The East Delhi MP said the oxygen concentrators will be provided free of cost and the step has been taken to strengthen the city's fight against the deadly second wave of COVID-19.

Published: 01st May 2021 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir

Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After being lambasted by court over distributing COVID-19 drug Fabiflu, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir will now provide 200 oxygen concentrators to those having mild or moderate symptoms of the infection in Delhi.

The East Delhi MP said the oxygen concentrators will be provided free of cost and the step has been taken to strengthen the city's fight against the deadly second wave of COVID-19 which has cost so many lives. The Delhi High Court had earlier this week questioned if Gambhir had license to procure and distribute Fabiflu in large quantities.

The BJP leader's office, in a statement, said he has arranged 200 oxygen concentrators for the people in Delhi. "The concentrators, that have been bought by the MP out of his own pocket, will be made available to all those suffering from mild to moderate COVID-19 infection at home," the statement said.

Right now, the biggest concern for the people of Delhi is shortage of oxygen, especially for those who are in the process of finding a bed in hospitals, Gambhir said in the statement. People residing anywhere in Delhi can get an oxygen concentrator from Gambhir’s office at 2, Jagriti Enclave, East Delhi, by providing a doctor’s prescription, recent saturation level of the patient and Aadhaar details, the statement said.

The beneficiaries will also require to furnish a post dated cheque as security to prevent black marketing of the equipment. The cheque can be collected upon returning the unit within 7-10 days, it said. People belonging to economically weaker sections can furnish their EWS certificate instead of the cheque, it added.

Commenting on the medical oxygen crisis, the cricketer-turned-politician said people are desperately looking for oxygen cylinders and also facing the tough task of getting them refilled. He also charged the Kejriwal-led city government of  "abdicating" its responsibility to help people amid the surge in cases.

