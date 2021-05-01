Delhi doctor among three arrested for Remdesivir black marketing in Noida 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three people, including a doctor working in a Delhi hospital, have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida for allegedly selling Remdesivir injections at black market rates to needy people amid Covid-19 crisis, officials said.

DCP (Crime) Abhishek Singh said the accused were arrested with three vials of Remdesivir by officials of the Crime Branch and Sector 24 police stations following a tip-off on Thursday. "Those held have been identified as Mujibur Rahman, Hamza and Dr Imam, who says he works in the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital in Delhi. Hamza runs a money transfer shop in Ghaziabad, while Mujibur Rahman works at a pharmacy in Noida," the officer said.

The trio would buy back unused Remdesivir injections from people who had bought the crucial drug for COVID-19 patients in their family or among known ones from open market or hospitals at cheap rates and then sell it in the black market, he said.

"They would then sell it to needy people at the rate of Rs 35,000 per vial and share the profit among themselves. So far, they have sold around a dozen injections," Singh said. The accused are being further interrogated.