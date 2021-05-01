STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Jal Board's Raghav Chadha urges Haryana government to increase Yamuna's water level

He urged Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to release more raw water into the Yamuna so that sufficient drinking water is available for the national capital.

Published: 01st May 2021 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

AAP leader Raghav Chadha

AAP leader Raghav Chadha (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice-Chairman Raghav Chadha on Saturday said depleting water level in the Yamuna river is leading to a shortage of drinking water in several parts of Delhi and may also affect hospitals in the city in the coming days.

He urged Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to release more raw water into the Yamuna so that sufficient drinking water is available for the national capital. "The water level at Wazirabad pond has dipped to 667.20 feet from the normal level of 674.5 feet as Haryana has been releasing less raw water into the river," Chadha said.

The water from Wazirabad pond is drawn for treatment at Wazirabad, Okhla and Chandrawal treatment plants. "The water production at the three WTPs has reduced due to depleting water levels in the Yamuna. This is leading to a shortage of water supply in several residential areas. It can also affect hospitals in Delhi in the coming days. Please help Delhi in times of coronavirus," he tweeted in Hindi.

The DJB said that drinking water supply has been hit in parts of Central Delhi, North Delhi, South Delhi, West Delhi due to decreasing water levels in the river.

Raghav Chadha Yamuna river Yamuna water level Manohar Lal Khattar Delhi Jal Board
