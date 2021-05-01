STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Doctor among 12 dead after Delhi hospital runs out of oxygen; other facilities also sound alarm

Hospitals across the national capital had sent out SOS messages last week about depleting supplies of oxygen.

Published: 01st May 2021 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

COVID-19 patients receive oxygen outside a Gurdwara, a Sikh house of worship, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Shortage of oxygen resulted in the death of 12 COVID-19 patients at Batra Hospital on Saturday. One of the victims was RK Himthani, head of the gastroenterology department of the hospital.
Dr SCL Gupta, medical director of the hospital, said six of the deceased were in ICU on high flow of oxygen, including the doctor.

He was admitted for the last 15-20 days. "There were patients who could have survived, beat the virus but they could not because of oxygen shortage. If you are providing oxygen, provide regularly. The government should take some decision, either close the hospital or admission. What was the fault of those patients who died due to shortage of oxygen?" he said.

Hospital authorities had raised an alarm over depleting stocks of oxygen at around noon, after which AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, who is monitoring oxygen supply to several hospitals in the city, said supply was reaching the hospital.

"Our SOS cryogenic tanker carrying Liquid Medical Oxygen is reaching Batra Hospital within 5 minutes. Their regular supplier of oxygen has defaulted yet again due to alleged ‘lack of oxygen supplies’ and is being pulled up," he tweeted.

Gupta said they had informed authorities about lack of oxygen in the morning when they had 2,500 litres left. At around 12.30 pm, hospital authorities claimed they had run out of oxygen. The oxygen tanker arrived at 1.35 pm, he added.

Expressing grief, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal once again flagged the issue of short supply of oxygen to Delhi. "This is very painful. Their lives could have been saved by giving them oxygen on time. Delhi should get its quota of oxygen. Can’t see our people dying like this. Delhi needs 976 tonnes of oxygen, but it received only 312 tonnes yesterday. How will Delhi breathe in such a less amount of oxygen?" his tweet in Hindi said.

Other hospitals in the city also sent out messages about oxygen shortage on Saturday. Sir Ganga Ram Hospital had last week reported the death of 25 critically ill patients, as the administration struggled with oxygen supplies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi COVID cases Delhi COVID hospitals COVID19 Coronavirus Oxygen
India Matters
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Centre to produce oxygen from nitrogen generators at 30 industries
An unregulated crowd during a political rally in West Bengal. (File photo)
Bengal elections 2021: Rallies lead to sharp rise in COVID-19 cases
(For representational purposes) Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bhopal COVID-19 deaths mismatch: Government says 104, crematoriums say 2,557

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Eight COVID-19 patients die at Delhi hospital due to oxygen shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp