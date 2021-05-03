Amid O2 crisis Centre urges HC to recall contempt warning

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The shortage of medical oxygen continued to grapple Delhi on Sunday as several hospitals treating Covid-19 patients raised alarm over their depleting oxygen storage. Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Sunday asked the Delhi government to file a reply to a Centre’s plea seeking recall of a court order to supply the entire oxygen allocated to the national capital.

The court, which held a special hearing on a holiday, issued a notice to the Delhi government on the Centre’s application and asked it to file its response by Wednesday. The HC was hearing an application by the central government seeking recall of its May 1 order directing supply of the entire 490 MT of oxygen allocated to Delhi and warning of contempt action for failure to do so.

The bench had said the Centre should ensure that Delhi receives its allocated volume of oxygen “by whatever means” and warned that failure to do so could lead to contempt action. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the Centre’s officials are working hard and such orders would have a demoralising effect on them and urged the court to consider modifying its order. Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for the Delhi government, opposed the contentions in the application, saying the allocated amount of oxygen was never made available to the city.