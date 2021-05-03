STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
L-G asks for action plan to address lack of beds, oxygen

Baijal who himself has tested positive for the virus, has isolated himself inside the official residence and is monitoring the situation remotely.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As the national capital continues to reel under the second wave of Covid-19, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Sunday asked departments concerned for a ‘quantifiable action plan’ with regard to availability of key medicines, beds and medical oxygen. 

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with officials regarding manpower issues being faced in managing the pandemic, the L-G has asked the Delhi government departments to also explore the possibilities of using retired doctors to plug the gaps in the city's health infrastructure..

“L-G has also suggested that the possibility of re-employing recently retired doctors and other para-medical staff, wherever required, be looked into to address shortages,” said the office of the L-G in a tweet. Baijal asked officials to come up with a timeline-based plan from the concerned departments of the Delhi government. 

He also asked officials to augment the capacity of crematoriums and graveyards. The rising number of deaths due to coronavirus has also led to shortages of wood and space at crematoriums and land for burials at graveyards.  

Looking at the desperate need of oxygen the Delhi government has also setup an oxygen control room to assist public in arranging the lifesaving gas. A massive surge in cases in the city has resulted in shortages of hospital beds as well.

‘Convert Ayurveda institute to Covid facility’
Delhi BJP leaders have urged Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy to set up designated oxygen refilling centres for coronavirus patients in home isolation and converting the All India Institute of Ayurveda here into a Covid facility.

