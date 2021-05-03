‘Lives at risk, major tragedy may occur’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Battling an acute shortage of oxygen, some hospitals in Delhi on Sunday sent out desperate SOS calls to authorities to replenish their dwindling stocks, with one healthcare facility even “crying out” to the government to shift out its patients.

Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital in Malviya Nagar on Sunday sounded an alarm about their depleting stocks around noon, saying 50 people, including four newborns, were “at risk”. An official of the hospital said in the afternoon there are around 80 patients, including those suffering from COVID-19, at the hospital. It also has 15 newborns, he said.

“There are 50 people, including four newborns, on oxygen support. They are at risk,” the official said.

The hospital does not have a liquid oxygen storage tank and depends on oxygen cylinders from a private vendor. “It has become a daily fire-fight in the absence of a continuous supply. We require around 125 oxygen cylinders a day,” the official said.

The hospital said it received 20 oxygen cylinders around 1:30 pm with the help of government authorities.

Aakash Healthcare in Dwarka appealed to government authorities to shift patients to other facilities ‘so that they can be saved’. “CRY FOR HELP: Received only 5 #oxygen cylinders after running around the entire day, not more than 60 mins left to save lives of more than 250 patients,” a tweet posted from the hospital’s handle read.

Dr Deepali Gupta from Triton Hospital in Kalkaji said they have been struggling to arrange oxygen for their neonatal intensive care unit. “We have been scrambling for oxygen for over a week. A major tragedy may occur if a continuous supply is not ensured soon,” she said. AAP leader Raghav Chadha said the government has issued 5 D-type cylinders to the hospital from the Rajghat Response Point.

“Hospital officials are on their way to collect it. Sincerely hope that oxygen supply chains of hospitals get restored quickly for this fire-fighting is unsustainable,” he tweeted. Sitaram Bhartia Institute of Science and Research also took to social media seeking help from authorities.