Vaccination for 18-45 age group to begin from Monday in national capital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The third and the largest phase of vaccination, under which beneficiaries in the 18-45 age group will be given jabs against coronavirus, will begin on Monday. Around 90 lakh people in this category will be eligible for the jabs. Five vaccination booths each have been set up at 77 schools for the inoculation exercise, an official said on Sunday.

The government set up vaccination centres at schools to accommodate a high number of beneficiaries, he said. At present, jabs are being given to those aged above 45 at around 500 centres in the national capital.

Pre-registration will be mandatory for beneficiaries in the 18-45 age group and there will be no walk-ins for this category for now, the official said.

Three big private hospital chains ‘Apollo, Fortis and Max’ have already started vaccinating people in the 18-45 age group at limited centres from Saturday. The Delhi government has placed orders for 1.34 crore vaccine doses with manufactures which will be delivered over the next three months.