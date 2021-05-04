STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

13 arrested for black marketing, hoarding of O2, concentrators

The West district police arrested three persons including a hospital supervisor for selling oxygen cylinders illegally at higher rates.

Published: 04th May 2021 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Family members of Covid-19 patients wait outside an oxygen-filling centre to refill their empty cylinders in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police on Monday arrested at least 13 persons indulged in hoarding Remdesivir injections, oxygen cylinders and concentrators in different parts of the city. An ambulance driver was arrested for allegedly charging Rs 9,000 to ferry a Covid patient, while two nurses  were held for stealing dead patients’ Remdesivir.

The West district police arrested three persons including a hospital supervisor for selling oxygen cylinders illegally at higher rates. The accused have been identified as Sandeep, Mohit and Nortan Parik who is a hospital supervisor at Konark private hospital.  “We received information that a person named Rohit, who is black marketing oxygen cylinders, would come near a bus stand opposite Rajdhani College, Punjabi Bagh. We laid a trap and arrested the person when he was coming with an oxygen-filled cylinder in an auto,” said police. 

According to officials, Mohit purchased an empty cylinder from accused Sandeep and refilled it from Nortan Parik who is a supervisor of Konark Hospital in Nangloi. After refilling, he would sell the cylinder at higher prices to the needy.

The police seized a total of eight cylinders from their possession.  In a similar case, police in the Outer district busted a black marketing racket that stored and sold oxygen concentrators machines at a high price. Four persons have been arrested including the kingpin of the gang. The accused used to buy oxygen concentrators and stored them in a godown in Janakpuri. Police recovered 115 oxygen concentrator machines, Rs 4.9 lakh cash and 2 vehicles from their possession. 

Meanwhile, two persons were arrested in the South-East district for selling oxygen cylinders at an exorbitant price of Rs 50,000 per cylinder. Police also arrested four persons in Adarsh Nagar and Maurya Enclave in North district for cheating people by taking huge money from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000 for cylinders and then not selling oxygen cylinders to patients.

Two male nurses of a private hospital in west Delhi who allegedly sneaked away with Remdesivir injection vials of dead coronavirus patients for black-marketing have been arrested, police said on Monday. The accused have been identified as Domathoti Yashwanth (27), a resident of Harsh Vihar, and Deepak (28), a resident of Budh Vihar.

An ambulance driver has been arrested for allegedly charging Rs 9,000 to ferry a COVID patient, police said on Monday.  The accused has been identified as Faizan (40), a resident of Sangam Vihar, they said. A man named Sonu Tiwari lodged a complaint on Sunday in which he alleged that the ambulance driver charged Rs 9,000 to shift his elder brother, who had fever, from Govindpuri to Apollo Hospital which is around seven kilometers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi police Remdesivir oxygen cylinders
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)
Free ration for 2 months to 72 lakh people, Rs 5,000 financial aid to auto, taxi drivers: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp