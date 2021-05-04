13 arrested for black marketing, hoarding of O2, concentrators

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Monday arrested at least 13 persons indulged in hoarding Remdesivir injections, oxygen cylinders and concentrators in different parts of the city. An ambulance driver was arrested for allegedly charging Rs 9,000 to ferry a Covid patient, while two nurses were held for stealing dead patients’ Remdesivir.

The West district police arrested three persons including a hospital supervisor for selling oxygen cylinders illegally at higher rates. The accused have been identified as Sandeep, Mohit and Nortan Parik who is a hospital supervisor at Konark private hospital. “We received information that a person named Rohit, who is black marketing oxygen cylinders, would come near a bus stand opposite Rajdhani College, Punjabi Bagh. We laid a trap and arrested the person when he was coming with an oxygen-filled cylinder in an auto,” said police.

According to officials, Mohit purchased an empty cylinder from accused Sandeep and refilled it from Nortan Parik who is a supervisor of Konark Hospital in Nangloi. After refilling, he would sell the cylinder at higher prices to the needy.

The police seized a total of eight cylinders from their possession. In a similar case, police in the Outer district busted a black marketing racket that stored and sold oxygen concentrators machines at a high price. Four persons have been arrested including the kingpin of the gang. The accused used to buy oxygen concentrators and stored them in a godown in Janakpuri. Police recovered 115 oxygen concentrator machines, Rs 4.9 lakh cash and 2 vehicles from their possession.

Meanwhile, two persons were arrested in the South-East district for selling oxygen cylinders at an exorbitant price of Rs 50,000 per cylinder. Police also arrested four persons in Adarsh Nagar and Maurya Enclave in North district for cheating people by taking huge money from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000 for cylinders and then not selling oxygen cylinders to patients.

Two male nurses of a private hospital in west Delhi who allegedly sneaked away with Remdesivir injection vials of dead coronavirus patients for black-marketing have been arrested, police said on Monday. The accused have been identified as Domathoti Yashwanth (27), a resident of Harsh Vihar, and Deepak (28), a resident of Budh Vihar.

An ambulance driver has been arrested for allegedly charging Rs 9,000 to ferry a COVID patient, police said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Faizan (40), a resident of Sangam Vihar, they said. A man named Sonu Tiwari lodged a complaint on Sunday in which he alleged that the ambulance driver charged Rs 9,000 to shift his elder brother, who had fever, from Govindpuri to Apollo Hospital which is around seven kilometers.