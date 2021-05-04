2 civic bodies approve use of cow dung for cremation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid a surge in the number of Covid-19 fatalities and a shortage of wood, two civic bodies in the national capital have given its nod to the use of cow dung and stubble mixture for cremation of bodies. North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor, Jai Prakash said cow sheds under NDMC’s jurisdiction have been asked to install machines that will convert cow dung into dung cakes.

The money for these machines may be allocated under the CSR funds, he said. The decision has been taken in view of the rising number of deaths due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A circular said North Delhi Municipal Corporation had approved a resolution for using fuel manufactured from cultivation refuse and cow dung (parali fuelcakes/bricks /upla) in the supplementation to fuel wood for cremation of dead bodies in various cremation grounds under its jurisdiction.

“The Public Health Department has been getting suggestion through various public representatives and members of Deliberative Wing for use of fuel manufactured from cultivation refuse that will reduce the consumption of wood resulting into lesser cutting of trees and finally will protect environment.