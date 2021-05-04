STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: DU suspends online classes till May 16 amid worsening virus situation

Student organizations and teachers have been demanding the suspension of online classes.

Published: 04th May 2021 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University has suspended online classes till May 16 in view of the surge in coronavirus cases.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, the varsity said, "In view of sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, the online teaching shall remain suspended till May 16 in the Departments and Colleges of the University."

The Delhi University Teachers'' Association (DUTA) had written a letter to the varsity's acting vice-chancellor Professor PC Joshi on the issue.

"The fact that students are battling illness of self and family members is evident from the fact that the attendance in classes has significantly dropped. Hence, the DUTA demands that classes be suspended as students and teachers are not mentally and physically in a state to continue with the teaching learning process," the body had said.

Comments

