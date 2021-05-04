Delhi L-G asks officials to implement COVID lockdown strictly, identify potential 'super-spreader areas'

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In view of a rapid surge in coronavirus cases in Delhi, Lt Governor Anil Baijal Tuesday directed district magistrates and DCPs to conduct intensive survey in their areas and identify potential "super-spreader" sites.

In his letters to Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar and Police Commissioner S N Srivastava, Baijal directed them to take all-out measures for strict enforcement of the ongoing lockdown in the national capital.

The lieutenant governor also asked them to review Covid-19 situation on a daily basis and submit a consolidated report to him by 7 pm every day.

The national capital had on Monday reported a record 448 Covid-19 deaths and 18,043 cases, with a positivity rate of 29.56 percent.

This was the third day on the trot that the capital recorded over 400 fatalities due to the deadly virus.

