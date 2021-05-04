STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi police file eight FIRs against fraudsters after receiving complaints on helpline

In initial investigation, tit has identified that many of these fraudsters are based in Jamtara, Mewar and Purulia regions. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police has started strict action against fraudsters after receiving several complaints about people being duped in the name of supplying Covid drugs and oxygen cylinders, etc. The police is also acting on complaints of Covid patients being overcharged by ambulances, harassment faced at cremation grounds, and black marketing essential medicines and items. 

In initial investigation, tit has identified that many of these fraudsters are based in Jamtara, Mewar and Purulia regions. Delhi Police has also launched a helpline number 011-23469900 to report such incidents of cheating, black marketing, overcharging, etc. One can also complain at www.cybercrime.gov.in.

“There are inputs in social media regarding frauds being committed in the name of supplying oxygen or medicines which are now in scarce supply and there is a huge need-induced demand for it, making it easy for online fraudsters to target desperate public to fleece them of their money,” said Delhi Police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal. 

He said that the calls and social media inputs are being verified and it is being noticed that people in desperation are not exercising due diligence or even the slightest of verification before transferring money online to unknown people who are claiming to be oxygen or medicine providers. 

Taking cognisance of such cheating and fraud, police have registered eight FIRs in CyPAD and different police stations within three two days of launching the helpline.  Delhi CP SN Shrivastava on Monday directed to immediately put in place a comprehensive strategy to deal with such crimes. 

“The National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) and I4C of MHA have agreed to intensify cooperation in this regard and to get the bank accounts being used by cyber criminals frozen and the SIM cards being used by them be escalated to DoT for mandatory KYC so that it becomes difficult for the criminals to continue with such inhuman and criminal practices,” said Biswal. 

CyPAD will act as the nodal point for interacting on a daily basis with the concerned authorities. The Delhi Police has appealed to general public to be vigilant and apply due diligence to verify the credentials before transferring their money to unknown persons or portals who are out to take advantage of the innocent and desperate public.

NUMBER TO REPORT CHEATING

Police have launched a helpline number 011-23469900 to report incidents of people being duped in the name of supplying drugs and oxygen cylinders, being overcharged by ambulances, harassment at cremation grounds and black marketing of essential medicines 

