Deputy CM Manish Sisodia writes to defence minister Rajnath Singh seeking army’s help

With the national capital continuing to battle with the coronavirus crisis, the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has written to the defence minister Rajnath Singh seeking army's help. 

Published: 04th May 2021 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With the national capital continuing to battle with the coronavirus crisis, the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has written to the defence minister Rajnath Singh seeking army’s help.  In his letter, Sisodia said that the city needs 10,000 oxygenated non-ICU beds and 1000 oxygenated ICU beds.

An under-construction temporary Covid-19
care centre with 200 beds at Gurudwara Rakab
Ganj Sahib in New Delhi | PTI

He also requested that the armed forces to set up, operationalise and run ‘Covid Health Facilities’ in Delhi. He further requested the ministry of defence to supply medical oxygen for the Covid facilities that are being set up.

“Since the entire health infrastructure machinery is overwhelmed with the management of the existing hospitals and the upcoming Covid hospitals, it will be a timely help to the people of Delhi if the ministry of defence, with the considerable resources at its command, is tasked with the responsibility to provide and man the additional Covid health facilities as per the current projections,” says Sisodia’s letter 

Citing Delhi’s Covid-19 data, he said the national capital’s health infrastructure is stretched to the limit. On an average, there have been 25,000 new Covid cases everyday in Delhi and about 10 percent of them require some form of hospitalisation including oxygen support, he said.

“More than 50,000 patients currently are in home isolation and about a quarter of them need some form of oxygen support at home due to difficulty in availability of oxygen beds in the NCT of Delhi. Oxygen concentrators are in short supply and even if one manages to arrange an oxygen cylinder, there is an unprecedented shortfall in the availability of medical oxygen creating uncertainty and panic among patients under home isolation,” Sisodia said, adding there is no availability of oxygen concentrators.

