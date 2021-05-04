STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Frame scheme for providing relief to voiceless section of society, govt told

The court issued notice to the Centre and Delhi government seeking their response.

Published: 04th May 2021

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Chief Secretary of the Delhi government was on Monday directed by the Delhi High Court to frame a scheme for providing proper and adequate relief to the “voiceless and marginalised” sections of the society, including’the various categories of unorganised workers.

A bench of Justices Manmohan and Asha Menon was of the opinion that “in view of the scale and magnitude of pandemic, a structured response by the administration is required so that the voiceless and the marginalised sections of the society can be given proper and adequate relief”.

The observation came while hearing a plea by lawyer Abhijeet Pandey seeking registration of all migrant workers in Delhi under the Unorganised Workers’ Social Security Act, 2008 and to provide free medicines and medical facilities to them. The plea, filed through advocate Varun Singh, has also sought a direction to the Centre and Delhi government to pay monies under the income transfer scheme of the Inter State Migrant Act to all migrant workers of the national capital territory.

The court issued notice to the Centre and Delhi government seeking their response. The bench ordered that the plea be treated as representation to the Chief Secretary, Government of NCT of Delhi “who is directed to frame a scheme incorporating a structured response for the ‘home-based worker’, ‘self-employed worker’ and ‘unorganised worker’, as defined under the Unorganised Workers’ Social Security Act, 2008, within two weeks”.

