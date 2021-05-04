STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Oxygen Express: Delhi to receive 244 tonnes of oxygen on Wednesday

On Tuesday morning, 'Oxygen Express' trains from Hapa in Gujarat and Durgapur in West Bengal delivered 85 tonnes and 120 tonnes of LMO to the national capital.

Published: 04th May 2021 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

Officials said the Delhi government has to arrange road tankers to move the oxygen to hospitals.

Representational Image. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi will receive 244 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) on Wednesday and with this, the total amount delivered to the city in 24 hours will be nearly 450 tonnes, the railways said.

On Tuesday morning, 'Oxygen Express' trains from Hapa in Gujarat and Durgapur in West Bengal delivered 85 tonnes and 120 tonnes of LMO to the national capital.

The railways said two more trains, one from Mundra in Gujarat and another from Hapa, carrying 140 tonnes and 103.6 tonnes of LMO, respectively, will reach Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday.

"With this, 'Oxygen Express' trains would deliver nearly 450 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen to Delhi alone in 24 hours, counting from deliveries that took place in the early hours of today," it said.

The total daily quota of oxygen for the city is 590 tonnes.

So far, the Indian Railways has delivered around 1,585 tonnes of LMO in 103 tankers to various states.

Twenty-seven 'Oxygen Express' trains have already completed their journey and six more carrying around 463 tonnes of LMO in 33 tankers are on way to their destinations, the railways said.

Telangana has received its second 'Oxygen Express' carrying 60.23 tonnes of LMO from Angul in Odisha.

Lucknow will receive on Tuesday 79 tonnes from oxygen Bokaro in Jharkhand.

Of the 1,585 tonnes, Maharashtra got 174 tonnes, Uttar Pradesh 492 tonnes, Madhya Pradesh 179 tonnes, Delhi 464 tonnes, Haryana 150 tonnes and Telangana 127 tonnes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oxygen Express Coronavirus COVID-19 Maharashtra Lockdown
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp