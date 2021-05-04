Vaccination drive for 18-44 starts in capital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The third and largest phase of the Covid vaccination drive to inoculate residents in 18-44 year age group kick-started on Monday in the city. According to the AAP government, around 92 lakh people are eligible for the jab under this category in Delhi more than 300 centres in 76 schools have been set up.

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday visited a vaccination centre at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in West Vinod Nagar in east Delhi. Five sites were made functional at the school.

In the next few days, 3,000 vaccination centres will start operating in 300 schools across the city, announced Sisodia.

The government has received 4.5 lakh vaccination doses until now, on the basis of which 301 vaccination centres have been made in 76 schools for vaccination of 45,100 people. We want to ensure that all citizens between 18-45 years of age are vaccinated. The government is committed to scale up vaccination centres in Delhi in a way that each school has 10 vaccination centres,” he said. For Monday’s vaccination drive, 250 people were called at each centre. Sisodia said that turnout was hundred per cent.

“I am confident this turnout will prevail because I believe our youth is looking forward to getting the Covid vaccine. I met several people who informed me that while they faced no hindrances in getting vaccinated at the centres, there were challenges with regard to booking appointments,” he said. Long queues were seen at some locations as the centres opened in the morning. Several complained about mismanagement and delay in arrival of vaccines.

Sisodia said that as the government receives more doses of the vaccine, more centres would be opened. “It is most certain that vaccination of all people will help us reduce this spike and defeat this deadly virus. We are in constant touch with companies and will continue to receive more doses. We have asked for help from various stakeholders in terms of oxygen supply, whether it is asking the Army to provide trucks or DRDO’s facility with 500 beds,” said the deputy CM.

Delhi’s development minister Gopal Rai visited another vaccination centre in Shahdara to take stock of the situation. He said that limited sites are being created for one centre to prevent crowding and maintain social distancing. Rai added that the aim is to initiate vaccination in all 272 wards of Delhi so that the vaccination drive for those above 18 years can be completed soon. “We are regularly communicating and as and when we receive the consignment, we will keep increasing the number of centres,” he added.