STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi records 338 COVID deaths, 19,953 cases; positivity rate below 30 per cent for third day

This is the second time on the trot that the number of cases remained below 20,000 in the city.

Published: 05th May 2021 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

People over 18 years of age wait to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses at Radha Soami Satsang, India's largest COVID-19 vaccination centre, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The national capital recorded 338 COVID-19 deaths and 19,953 cases in a day with a positivity rate of 26.73 percent, according to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi health department on Wednesday morning.

The department could not release the document, which contains important figures reflecting the coronavirus situation in the city, on Tuesday night and said "we are also looking into the reasons why it was delayed".

This is the second time on the trot that the number of cases remained below 20,000 in the city.

The positivity rate has remained below 30 percent since Sunday.

Delhi had recorded 18,043 cases on Monday, the lowest since April 15, when 16,699 people were diagnosed with the disease.

The city reported 20,394 cases on Sunday, 25,219 on Saturday, 27,047 on Friday, 24,235 on Thursday, 25,986 on Wednesday, 24,149 on Tuesday, 20,201 on Monday, 22,933 on last Sunday, and 24,103 last Saturday.

According to government data, the capital registered a positivity rate of 29.56 percent on Monday, 28.33 percent on Sunday, 31.6 percent on Saturday, 32.7 percent on Friday, 32.8 percent on Thursday, 31.8 on Wednesday, 32.7 percent on Tuesday, and 35 percent on Monday.

On April 22, a positivity rate of 36.2 percent was recorded, the highest so far in the national capital.

The city had witnessed 448 deaths, the highest so far; 407 on Sunday, 412 on Saturday, 375 on Friday, 395 on Thursday, 368 on Wednesday; 381 on Tuesday, 380 on Monday, 350 on last Sunday, and 357 on Saturday last week.

It has so far recorded 12,32,942 cases, of which over 11.24 lakh have recovered.

The death toll due to the viral disease stands at 17,752, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases stands at 90,419.

A total of 74,654 tests were conducted, including 17,147 rapid antigen tests, on Tuesday.

A total of 89,297 beneficiaries were vaccinated against coronavirus.

Of the 21,317 COVID beds in various hospitals of the city, only 1,462 are vacant.

The number of containment zones has risen to 46,174 from 44,052 the previous day, as per the bulletin.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Delhi Lockdown
India Matters
Dr. VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog. (File Photo | ANI)
Nationwide lockdown remains an option: Head of COVID-19 taskforce
Casual daily wage labourers witnessed a 13% monthly drop in income from Rs 9135 a month in 2019 to Rs 7965 per month in 2020. (Photo | Pexels)
Covid-hit 2020 saw 230 million Indians slip below minimum income threshold: Report
Priests at the retreat without facemasks and not maintaining social distancing.
100 CSI priests contract Covid after Munnar retreat, two die
Four male and four female lions had tested positive at the Hyderabad Zoo (File photo | EPS)
Vandalur zoo on alert, running tests on big cats after lions in Hyderabad contract COVID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Can save lives if Delhi gets 700 MT oxygen daily, says Kejriwal 
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp