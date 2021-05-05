STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi University suspends ongoing online classes till May 16

Delhi University has decided to cancel the ongoing online classes till May 16 following the COVID surge.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi University has decided to cancel the ongoing online classes till May 16 following the Covid surge.  A notification released on Tuesday said: “In view of a sudden surge in Covid 19 cases, the online teaching shall remain suspended till May in the departments and colleges of the university.”

A university official said at least 500 teaching faculties of Delhi University colleges, schools and institutions have contracted Covid-19 and more than a dozen teaching employees have died of the disease.

A group of Delhi University teachers and students raised this matter and appealed to the Delhi University acting Vice Chancellor PC Joshi to cancel the online classes and postpone the final term semester exams.

University officials said the varsity is planning to postpone the final semester exams due in May-June.
In view of the scarcity of beds and health crisis in existing hospitals, acting Vice Chancellor PC Joshi has written to all HoDs and principals to form a support group to help each other.

“The country is passing through a very critical phase. In this hour of need, support from paramedical staff, including nurses (male or female), is of immense importance. We need to pool in resources to create a robust mechanism to counter the pandemic,” he said.

“It has been given to understand that the colleges have appointed several paramedical staff including nurses on contractual basis. We wish to utilize their services for the benefit of the university fraternity. It is, therefore, requested to provide us the details of the paramedical staff in your college,” he said.

