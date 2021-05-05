Gang involved in illegal sale of drug busted in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In yet another crackdown, the Delhi Police arrested a 24-year-old nurse from Moolchand Hospital and her three associates for stealing Remdesivir injections from Covid-19 patients who died in the hospital during treatment and selling those vials on a higher price.

The nurse and three associates have been identified as Lalitesh, a resident of Badarpur, Vipul Verma (29), a resident of Laxmi Nagar, Vishal Kashyap and Shubham, both residents of Moti Nagar.

The police said nurse Lalitesh used to steal Remdesivir injections of Covid patients and give them to her friends for black-marketing. They collected Rs 70,000 for one injection,” said Additional DCP North West Guriqbal Singh.

The police received information that some persons were involved in black-marketing of Remdesivir. “Acting promptly on the information, a team busted the racket,” said the police official.

"Seven Remdesivir injections have been recovered from their possession and further investigation is in progress,” said the police.