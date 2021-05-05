STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Northeast Delhi riots: No bail to two accused in IB officer’s killing case

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait said that in the facts and circumstances of the case where life of a officer has been lost, the court is not persuaded to take a lenient view.

Published: 05th May 2021 10:57 AM

Gavel, Court Hammer

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Binning the bail pleas of two men accused of killing an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer during the riots in the north east part of Delhi last year, the High Court on Tuesday said the accused have been “playing hide and seek with the prosecution”. 

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait said that in the facts and circumstances of the case where life of a officer has been lost, the court is not persuaded to take a lenient view.  

The court said that the trial was already in progress and the accused persons will have an opportunity to make a case for bail at the appropriate stage during the trial.

The order came on the pleas by Sameer Khan and Kasim challenging the denial of the bail bytrial court in October last year and February this year, respectively. Both of them claimed before the high court that they were falsely implicated in the case and there was no evidence on record to connect them to the killing 
of the young  Intelligence Bureau officer.

The prosecution had vehemently opposed the bail pleas of the two accused, saying they were not only part of the large mob which caused destruction of public property but were part of the group which took the life of IB officer Ankit Sharma.

The prosecution told the high court that according to the post mortem report, the IB officer had died due to shock and haemorrhage on account of injuries to his lung and brain.

The court noted that the post mortem also revealed that Sharma had suffered 52 injuries which were inflicted by sharp edged and heavy cutting weapons and rest were by blunt force and all were fresh before death. The prosecution also told the court the two accused were bad characters and other FIRs were pending against them in connection with the riots and both had been absconding for a while.

Court takes note of multiple injuries

The court noted that the post mortem of the victim also revealed that he had suffered 52 injuries which were inflicted by sharp edged and heavy cutting weapons

Bail to man over ‘humongous delay’ in witness statement 

A Court here has granted bail to an accused in two cases pertaining to north-east Delhi riots in February last year, noting that the police recorded the statement of public witnesses and recovered the weapon after a “humongous delay” with no plausible explanation.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav granted bail to 30-year-old Deepak Kumar on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 20,000 and one surety of the like amount on conditions that he shall maintain peace and harmony in the locality and not indulge in any kind of criminal act.

“Admittedly, the applicant is not visible in any CCTV footage,” the judge noted, adding that the complainants did not identify Kumar in their initial complaints.

