STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Six arrested in Delhi for black-marketing of canisters and oxygen cylinders

Two men were arrested for allegedly being involved in black-marketing of oxygen concentrator machines, police said.

Published: 05th May 2021 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Two men were arrested for allegedly being involved in black-marketing of oxygen concentrator machines, police said on Tuesday. They were allegedly selling oxygen concentrators at Rs 1,25,000 each, while the actual price of one machine is only Rs 50,000, they said.

“Both the accused persons were apprehended along with 12 oxygen concentrator machines from Dwarka,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said. The accused have been identified as Vinay Agrawal (40) of Janakpuri and Akash Vashisth (24) of Mahavir Enclave, the police said.

Also, a 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly selling oxygen canisters at exorbitant prices in the north district, they said.

A complaint was received on Monday about a man selling oxygen canisters at prices higher than the MRP near Chandni Chowk’s Novelty Cinema Hall, the police said.

“Thereafter, Sub-Inspector Sandeep Mathur posed as a customer and called the suspect. The suspect got ready to sell two oxygen canisters for Rs 3,600. He also sent a photo of the item and was ready to deliver the oxygen cylinders at SPM Marg,” DCP (north) Anto Alphonse said.

Around 6 pm, the accused, identified as Gurvinder Singh, came to deliver two oxygen canisters of 12 litres each. Police found that the MRP on the canisters was erased, he said. Singh was apprehended after the MRP of the canister was found to be Rs 450, Alphonse added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Delhi Oxygen Concentrators Delhi Oxygen Cylinders
India Matters
Dr. VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog. (File Photo | ANI)
Nationwide lockdown remains an option: Head of COVID-19 taskforce
Casual daily wage labourers witnessed a 13% monthly drop in income from Rs 9135 a month in 2019 to Rs 7965 per month in 2020. (Photo | Pexels)
Covid-hit 2020 saw 230 million Indians slip below minimum income threshold: Report
Priests at the retreat without facemasks and not maintaining social distancing.
100 CSI priests contract Covid after Munnar retreat, two die
Four male and four female lions had tested positive at the Hyderabad Zoo (File photo | EPS)
Vandalur zoo on alert, running tests on big cats after lions in Hyderabad contract COVID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Can save lives if Delhi gets 700 MT oxygen daily, says Kejriwal 
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp