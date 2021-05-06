STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Chhatrasal Stadium murder: Delhi Police traces Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, other suspects

Apart from it, one double-barrel loaded gun with five live cartridges, two wooden sticks were recovered in one of the five vehicles which were been inspected by the Delhi Police.

Published: 06th May 2021 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar

Two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Several police teams have been constituted to trace two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar and other suspects in the case related to an incident at Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi in which one person was murdered and many were left injured, informed Delhi Police.

"Several teams have been formed to trace suspects, including Sushil Kumar. We are investigating the role of the wrestler as allegations have been made against him, we sent our team to his house but he was not found," Dr Guriqbal Singh Sidhu, Addl DCP-I (North West District) said in a statement.

Apart from it, one double-barrel loaded gun with five live cartridges, two wooden sticks were recovered in one of the five vehicles which were been inspected by the Delhi Police. All five vehicles and recovered weapons were seized, stated the police statement. The matter is being investigated.

An incident of a brawl among wrestlers was reported on Tuesday in which some wrestlers were injured and they had to be admitted to a hospital and one of them died during treatment. However, wrestler Sushil Kumar on Wednesday denied the allegation saying that his wrestlers were not involved in the fight that took place inside Chhatrasal Stadium.

"They weren't our wrestlers, it happened late last night. We have informed police officials that some unknown people jumped into our premises and fought. No connection of our stadium with this incident," Sushil told ANI.

Sushil is seen as one of the most successful athletes in the country as he won a silver medal in the 2012 London Olympics, and four years earlier, he had taken home a bronze medal in Beijing Olympics.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police Sushil Kumar Chhatrasal Stadium murder Chhatrasal Stadium Delhi wrestlers brawl
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp