STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID fight: Bridging the medicare gap with every phone call

A team of 12 doctors and health educators is running wellness clinics- turned-Covid tele-support centres in Delhi-NCR

Published: 06th May 2021 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Providing tele-support to enable early treatment to as many patients as possible, preventing complications and need for critical care.

Providing tele-support to enable early treatment to as many patients as possible, preventing complications and need for critical care.

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

Rising to the demands of the time, Dermatologist Dr Chiranjiv Chhabra from Delhi has converted her wellness clinics (Alive Wellness Clinics) into Covid tele-support centres to provide medical support and guidance to patients. Dr Chahabra has a team of 12 five medical doctors from different fields such as dermatology, plastic surgery and General Medicine and seven health educators like nutritionists, physiotherapists providing tele-support to enable early treatment to as many patients as possible, preventing complications and need for critical care.

Significantly, the initiative is being offered free of cost for patients. The initiative started on April 26, and the centres are getting over 70 calls a day from not just different parts of Delhi, but states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan as well. Some calls are coming from overseas, from people whose relatives are in India. “Over the past few weeks we have been witnessing an alarming situation where healthcare is crumbling under the weight of the pandemic and patients are running from pillar to post to be able to find a doctor. We have seen a number of people experience severe complications because of a delay in treatment as doctors are heavily occupied treating critically ill patients.

This is the gap we want to bridge through our tele-support initiative. Our main objective is to treat mild and moderately ill patients early so that we can save them from reaching a stage where they would need hospitalisation or oxygen support,” says Dr Chhabra, who has tied up with General Physicians and Chest Specialists to facilitate tele-consultation for patients. Patients who reach out to the Alive Wellness Clinics’ Covid support team are first guided by the internal team of experts followed by a tele-consultation with a specialist. The patients are closely monitored over 15 days through online consultation by the health guides at Alive Wellness Clinics who also facilitate blood tests and radiology investigations, if needed.

“In this difficult situation, as medical experts we want to do our bit in helping as many patients as possible get the right medical care and guidance. A lot of patients tend to deteriorate over a week if treatment is not started immediately. Our team of doctors and health educators is servicing anybody who calls us and focus on starting preliminary treatment immediately. Where needed, we connect these patients to physicians and specialists through tele consultation and our team continues to monitor their health vitals closely for further action,” added Dr Chhabra. Alive Wellness Clinics is a network of seven skin and wellness clinics spread across Delhi, Gurugram, and Chandigarh.

“After this Covid situation calms down a little bit we are planning to launch a service in which we will help people in dealing with post Covid symptoms and how they can take care of themselves,” she adds. “Together as a team lead by Dr Chiranjeev Chhabra, we have started an initiative called Alive to Serve, to bridge the gap between patients and health care workers. Our telesupport initiative is to give medical guidance, monitoring and supporting patients who have mild or moderate illness and are unable to get proper medical care. Our main aim is to not let them reach the severe level of the illness. Feel free to call any of our numbers anytime,” says Nutritionist Nevada Tiwari, one of the team members who has been offering the tele-support.

Patients in need of medical guidance can contact the following between 9:00am to 6:00pm:

  • Panchsheel Park Clinic: 9810776367/8527622993
  • DLF Phase II, Gurugram: 8448080416/8448082075
  • Pusa Road Clinic: 8527622995/7428133117
  • Greater Kailash 1 Clinic: 9999915509/8527598354
  • Punjabi Bagh Clinic: 8826741948/8446080417
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Tele medicine Alive Wellness Clinics coronavirus
India Matters
Dr. VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog. (File Photo | ANI)
Nationwide lockdown remains an option: Head of COVID-19 taskforce
Casual daily wage labourers witnessed a 13% monthly drop in income from Rs 9135 a month in 2019 to Rs 7965 per month in 2020. (Photo | Pexels)
Covid-hit 2020 saw 230 million Indians slip below minimum income threshold: Report
Priests at the retreat without facemasks and not maintaining social distancing.
100 CSI priests contract Covid after Munnar retreat, two die
Four male and four female lions had tested positive at the Hyderabad Zoo (File photo | EPS)
Vandalur zoo on alert, running tests on big cats after lions in Hyderabad contract COVID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Can save lives if Delhi gets 700 MT oxygen daily, says Kejriwal 
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp