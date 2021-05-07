COVID-19: Delhi government to vaccinate journalists for free at their workplaces

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will organise Covid vaccination camps for journalists in their offices soon. The government has sought a list of the workers from media houses so that the inoculation can start soon.

The officials aware of the development said that the health department would decide the next course of action after receiving the names of the journalists and other staff from media organisations. "It has been decided to carry out a special vaccination drive for media persons. Inoculation camps will be organised at their workplaces. The government is seeking information from media institutions about their employees. The vaccination will begin after receiving information from them," said an official.

He added that the government will bear the cost of their vaccines. The journalists in the national capital had been demanding that they should be declared ‘frontline Covid warriors’ and accorded them priority in the vaccination programme.

Several states including Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Punjab, and Uttarakhand have already made announcements for the vaccination of the journalists.