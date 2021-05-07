STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID hospitals should get enough drinking water, instructs Delhi Jal Board

The Delhi Jal Board ordered officials to ensure that there was no shortage of drinking water in hospitals treating coronavirus patients.

Published: 07th May 2021 09:42 AM

A coronavirus patient and relative at a dedicated Covid hospital in New Delhi.

A coronavirus patient and relative at a dedicated Covid hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Jal Board ordered officials on Thursday to ensure that there was no shortage of drinking water in hospitals treating coronavirus patients.

The directive comes a day after the DJB had said drinking water supply would remain affected in parts of central, north, south and west Delhi and cantonment areas for three days as a result of Haryana releasing less raw water into the Yamuna.

Water supply should be rationalised across Delhi, “but special attention shall be paid to ensure that there is no shortage of drinking water at hospitals treating Covid-19 patients”, read an order from Member (Water Supply) V K Gupta.

“Delay in supply of drinking water to Covid-19 hospitals will be viewed seriously,” the order stated. DJB engineers should be in constant touch with authorities at healthcare facilities to ensure that sufficient drinking water is supplied to the hospitals, it said.

Water should be supplied through regular water lines and in case the need arises, it should be supplemented through tankers, the order said. The DJB’s water supply has reduced by 60-65 million gallons a day due to “severe shortage of raw water from Haryana”, a statement said.

“It has been reported in some sections of the media that the DJB plans to cut the water supply in Covid hospitals across Delhi due to water shortage. In this regard, DJB amply clarifies that it is factually incorrect and there is no such proposal,’ DJB read.

