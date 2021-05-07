STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Free helpline to support mental health

All those who are constantly anxious about themselves or their loved ones are generally unable to manage their stress.

By Express News Service

All those who are constantly anxious about themselves or their loved ones, obsess over information regarding Covid or getting infected, and are generally unable to manage their stress, help is round the corner. Manasthali, a Gurugram based mental health organisation, has launched a helpline.

An initiative of Psychotherapist Dr Jyoti Kapoor, the Founder-Director of Manasthali, the helpline has a team of 15 qualified psychologists, therapists, and social workers who are counselling people in significant distress via phone consultation.

“A lot of people are experiencing mental health issues in the pandemic, and we are trying to offer help through our counselling sessions,” says Dr Kapoor, who is also the senior Consultant Psychiatrist at the Paras hospital in Gurugram.

“We started this helpline on April 26, and are getting calls not just from Delhi-NCR but from other states like Rajasthan and Gujarat as well. People from the 30-40 age group are most affected, and fear about their future, Senior citizens call us as well, worrying about their life and their kids’ lives,” says Dr Kapoor.

The team has some psychology graduates, besides practicing clinical psychologists. “As the word spreads, more people are showing willingness to join our initiative, and offering help in whatever way they can,” says Dr Kapoor. This shows, as a society, we are still bonded together.

“Initially, we would get about 7-10 calls per day, but now the number has increased. We are having 5-10 sessions daily,” says Dr Kapoor, informing that the first two sessions are free, after which sessions are held only depending upon the need of the person. For further sessions, a decision on the fee is taken depending upon the situation of the client.

“Each session is of 20 minute duration, and if needed, slots can be extended (based on the availability of a psychologist/ therapist) or re-scheduled,” says Dr Kapoor, adding, “If a person is perceived as having significant psychopathology, a psychiatric assessment is advised which can be sought as per the convenience of the person concerned.”

The service addresses the following issues:

  • Distress associated with the pandemic

  • Anxiety related to Covid spread and related aspects

  • Doubts regardng treatment, and vaccination

  • Emotional and behavioral problems stemming out of pandemic and lockdown

  • Overwhelming feelings related to sickness and death among family and loved ones due to Covid

To book a free counselling session, call or WhatsApp 9958836867 between 8:00 am and 8:00 pm

