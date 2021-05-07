STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Weight-ing game

In such conditions, think about what you may be doing wrong because of which your weight loss process is hampered.

Published: 07th May 2021 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Obesity

For representational purposes

By Deepika Rathod
Express News Service

Many think they are doing everything right, but are still unable to lose weight. Their weight has stagnated and can’t be reduced further.

In such conditions, think about what you may be doing wrong because of which your weight loss process is hampered. Here are a few check points to keep in mind for a smooth weight loss journey.

  • A major cause of weight gain can be because of skipping meals because we think this will cut down on our calories. But it is always the other way round – if we skip meals our body starts producing more digestive acids, further sinking the metabolism and zapping our strength. Plus whatever food you eat later will get stored as fat as the body goes into flight or fight mode.

  • Inordinate gaps between meals (more than five hours) leads to increased acidity and weight gain. It’s almost impractical to look at reducing weight with an acidic body. Fat burn or inch loss, as well as weight loss, is very slow and there is never a quick fix.

  • Meals that are too frequent (with less than two hours of gap) causes indigestion and thus weight gain.

  • Constipation is nothing but a body brimming with toxins and in such cases weight loss is impossible. Look at fixing the stomach and overcoming constipation by increasing your water intake or finding out the trigger.

  • Stay off aerated drinks as they are phosphorylated and keep your body acidic which may lead to weight gain.

  • Frequently eating out and eating refined carbs daily (sugar, maida, baked and processed goods, fried food, junk food) also adds empty calories and slows down our metabolism.

  • It’s always better to check if one’s hormones are in good condition because hormonal imbalance affects our metabolism making it sluggish, therefore, making the weight loss journey really difficult.

  • Avoid diet foods because they might be low in fat but high in sugars to enhance the taste.

  • Keep a check on your water intake and the way you drink it. Try to get three litres of water per day, sit and sip slowly for proper absorption in the body and removal of toxins.

  • Keep a close watch on your alcohol intake and reduce or quit smoking as well. The liver plays a vital role in fat metabolism. If you load it with toxins from alcohol and smoking, it’ll only focus on detoxification and the fat metabolism would go for a toss. So, you decide whether you want to improve your metabolism or want to keep your liver busy dealing with the side-effects of alcohol.

  • Stress is a big hurdle in your weight loss journey, you might be thinking, “oh, I’m not at all stressed”. Wait and think again.  Thoughts like: ‘I got stuck in traffic! How will I reach early?’ or ‘Aah! The maid is not coming today as well, so have to do everything by myself’ are all small things but contribute to your daily stress. This also creates a negativity around us. So, to reduce stress, vitamin O is always handy. Oxygen not only suppresses cortisol, but also helps burn fat better. Just take a breath and feel the difference.

  • Movement is really important for reducing weight and inches but over exercising is also a kind of stress to the body. When we do strenuous and rigorous exercise for hours, it acts as a major stressor to the body, increases our cortisol levels and then weight loss becomes difficult.

  • Catch up with your sleep and try to get your seven to eight hours of sound sleep daily as this helps in the body’s cleansing and recovery process. Once your sleep falls in place, you may improve your weight loss.

  • Check if you are deficient in any vitamins, especially B12 and D3 as these are required by the body for their varied functions. A deficiency in these can lead to weight gain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Obesity Weight Loss
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp