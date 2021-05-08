STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Police chief calls for strict action against hoarders of COVID-19 medicines, oxygen cylinders

S N Shrivastava also directed them to intensify action against fraudsters cheating people via the virtual platform amid the pandemic outbreak.

Oxygen Cylinders

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Saturday held a virtual meeting to review the action taken against hoarding of COVID-19 medicines, injections and oxygen cylinders besides the effective enforcement of the lockdown to curb the spread of the infection, officials said.

According to a statement by police, Shrivastava told the deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) to obtain court orders as early as possible for the release of seized medicines, concentrators and oxygen cylinders for use by needy patients.

He also directed them to intensify action against fraudsters cheating people via the virtual platform amid the pandemic outbreak.

He asked the DCPs to coordinate with the cyber cell and the crime branch for inter-state investigation as most of such calls originated from Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, among others, in the recent past.

The DCPs were instructed to identify the areas having issues in the implementation of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

ALSO READ: Oxygen concentrators seized from Delhi's famous Khan Chacha restaurant after raids

In this regard, the top cop called for intensifying checking at pickets and conducting patrolling in dense population areas, likely spreaders spots and containment zones, it stated.

"Watch be kept on shops opening other than the grocery or essential store shops and action be taken against such shop owners who are willfully violating the restrictions and endangering public health," Shrivastava said.

He said although district police are taking legal action against lockdown violators, stricter implementation of the lockdown should be done by making announcements through public address systems.

Fruits and vegetables markets should be shifted to open areas, wherever possible, and the hawkers should maintain social distancing.

Vegetable markets should be sanitised after closure.

Commercial vehicles should not carry more passengers than prescribed, the statement quoted Shrivastava as saying.

The Delhi Police commissioner also directed the field officers to take note of forthcoming Eid-ul-Fitr and follow DDMA orders in this regard by liaising with community elders and religious leaders.

He reiterated that DCPs should continue to pay attention to treatment and admission of infected police personnel and their family members in hospitals.

He also called for exploring the possibilities of creating vaccination facilities at wellness centres so that the frontline warriors do not face inconvenience in getting their second dose in due time, the statement said.

The DCPs were also asked by the top cop to tie up with private ambulance providers for the transportation of infected police personnel to hospitals.

He asked the DCPs to motivate COVID warriors to donate plasma to save lives, it added.

