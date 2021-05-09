Delhi Dy-CM orders inquiry after 23 COVID patients go 'missing' from Hindu Rao hospital

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has ordered an inquiry into the incident of 23 COVID-19 patients going "missing" from the North Delhi Municipal Corporation-run Hindu Rao Hospital, official sources said on Sunday.

Sisodia has asked the health department to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit a report by Monday evening, they said.

The corporation's mayor, Jai Prakash, had on Saturday said that at least 23 COVID-19 patients left the hospital between April 19 and May 6 without informing the medical facility.

Sisodia said it is very shocking that a large number of COVID-19 patients have gone "missing" from the hospital, a source said.

The deputy chief minister also said that this is not only dangerous to the lives of these patients but is also a set back to the efforts of the government which has imposed a lockdown to check the spread of the disease, the source said.

Hindu Rao, run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, is the largest civic hospital in the national capital.

The hospital has 250 beds reserved for coronavirus patients and according to the Delhi Corona app, all beds are currently occupied.