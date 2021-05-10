STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Bottled with love

Anya’s Preserves has FSSAI certification, delivers pan India, with plans to make it big.

Published: 10th May 2021 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Amit and Reetica Wadhawan their brand Anya’s Preserves

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

Since 1990, Delhi-based Chef Amit Wadhawan has been working for various hotels and organisations in the Capital. His last stint was for four years at The Oberoi Gurgaon as Senior Chef, in-charge of kitchen operations and all the hotel events. In 2020, the F&B industry faced sever repercussions due to Covid in 2020, and so did Wadhawan. However, he already had an idea up his sleeve.

“Since we were at home during these months, I spent time making jams from seasonal produce. I took mulberries from a tree outside my home in Gurugram and made a jam. There’s an orange tree in our house, so I made orange chutney. We bottled and distributed these to family and friends.” That spurred conversations with friends, hotel guests and others who had their own farms in and around Delhi. “A friend had jamun and karonda trees at their house in Farrukhnagar, Gurugram, and requested me to use this produce. In return, I gave some of my jams.

Another lady had a farm in Rajokri, and let me use her orange, lemon, pomegranate, and guava produce,” he adds. Now, he gets strawberries from Mahabaleshwar, and Kiwis from Solan. “My previous travels to Himachal also inspired me to do something – bring such produce home and preserve them. The road was long, but I was sure that sooner or later we will make our mark in the market.” Finally on June 3, he launched Anya’s Preserves, and delivered its first order on June 5.

Till then, his family lived on savings. “I realised that a chef can only cook or do consultancy, but what use did the latter have with everything shut down? Honestly, overcoming the fact that there is no job was the most difficult part. But when we figured out the game plan, there was no looking back.” Wadhawan’s whole family is on-board. “My kids Ansh and Enya came up with the name and logo, and even designed the label. My wife Reetica helped me with sourcing the produce and marketing the product,” he says, adding that she also manages the social media page and the closed WhatsApp group for friends and customers. Today, the brand has nine products made without additives, colours, and preservatives.

Each batch, he reveals, gets sold out within 10 days. “We give a shelf life of three months. Once opened, it can be refrigerated for another two months,” he adds. About the brand’s x-factor, Wadhawan says, “First, we use seasonal fruits, and package it in such a way that it’s pasteurised and the bottle is sealed. Secondly, all chutneys, jams, and table condiments, are hot poured and bottles are sterilised at 100 degrees, and we immediately put the seal that creates a vacuum.

We use the old techniques that our grandmothers used, and this is what makes our brand unique.” Being present at various farmer’s markets around Delhi-NCR also led to increased brand visibility. “Through direct interactions at farmers and lifestyle markets in Delhi and Gurugram area, we got a lot of customers,” he shares. Anya’s Preserves has FSSAI certification, delivers pan India, with plans to make it big. “February has been the best month as we got big hamper orders from hotels and for weddings. Our basic table range starts from `300 and premium range goes up to `450,” notes Wadhawan.

CONTACT: WhatsApp: 9916940124 / 9741180361, Instagram: @anyaspreserves

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Wadhawan
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp