STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Chhatrasal brawl: Hunt on to trace Sushil Kumar

The Delhi Police recorded the statements of the victims of Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of a wrestler, officials said on Sunday.

Published: 10th May 2021 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar

Two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI : The Delhi Police recorded the statements of the victims of Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of a wrestler, officials said on Sunday. The police said the clash took place over vacating a flat in Model Town area.

Two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar, who has been named in the FIR in this case, is absconding and efforts are on to trace him. Raids are being conducted in Delhi/NCR and neighbouring states, a police officer said. The victims alleged that Kumar was present at the spot when the incident took place, he said.
A 23-year-old wrestler died and his two friends got injured after they were allegedly brutally assaulted by other wrestlers inside Chhatrasal Stadium in the northern part of the city on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the police, the brawl took place between Kumar, Ajay, Prince, Sonu, Sagar, Amit and others in the parking area. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhatrasal Stadium brawl
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp