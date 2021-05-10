Chhatrasal brawl: Hunt on to trace Sushil Kumar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI : The Delhi Police recorded the statements of the victims of Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of a wrestler, officials said on Sunday. The police said the clash took place over vacating a flat in Model Town area.

Two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar, who has been named in the FIR in this case, is absconding and efforts are on to trace him. Raids are being conducted in Delhi/NCR and neighbouring states, a police officer said. The victims alleged that Kumar was present at the spot when the incident took place, he said.

A 23-year-old wrestler died and his two friends got injured after they were allegedly brutally assaulted by other wrestlers inside Chhatrasal Stadium in the northern part of the city on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the police, the brawl took place between Kumar, Ajay, Prince, Sonu, Sagar, Amit and others in the parking area.