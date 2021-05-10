International business & IT hub at Dwarka project expedited

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has expedited its plan to create an international business, information technology and information technology enabled services (ITeS) hub in Dwarka. Senior officials said that the agency had started the process to appoint a consultant for planning of the project and intends to finalise selection by August end.

“Urban areas are considered to be the engine of economic growth and prosperity of the country. Urban centers comprising commercial, recreational, socio-cultural space act as a magnet and catalyst for growth and development. Progressive and futuristic vision for any such development requires a new methodology and holistic approach.

In this direction, various smart or cyber hub proposals are to be planned in Delhi like International Business, IT& ITES, Commercial and Industrial (non-polluting) Hub (IBICIH ) in sector 24, 25, and 26 of Dwarka,” said an official. The consultant will prepare an integrated layout plan and detailed project report (DPR) of vacant land parcels available in Dwarka along with business and financial Model.

The official added that the aim is to develop a new urban model of development, which focuses on concepts of mixed use development. The hub, planned to attract IT giants and startups, will include multi sectoral facilities, which will be self-contained and self-sustainable. The proposal hub, spreading over nearly 82 hectare will be largely pedestrianised and will boast of state-of-the-art office space, hotels, commercial zones, convention centres, and supporting infrastructure in synergy with the upcoming India International Convention Centre (II CC) at Dwarka.

Out of total land available, 4 ha are proposed for the hotel and 14.08 ha are for the International Convention Centre. The area for integrated freight complex is 37.72 hectare. The DDA officials added that the rationale behind the idea is that the upcoming II CC in Dwarka. “After II CC, the authority believes, there will be a need for quality office space and other facilities of international standard for visitors coming from across the country and the world.

We are hoping that the hub comprising hotels, convention centre, offices and other facilities will attract IT, ITES, biotechnology, and other related service providers,” said the official. The consultant is expected to study and analyse the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) potential of the project area and will also conduct a detailed study.