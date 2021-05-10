STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Personal accounts of getting the first jab

Residents from Delhi-NCR talk about their experience after getting their first jab.

Published: 10th May 2021 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

A young beneficiary receives her first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Radha Soami Satsang, one of the largest COVID-19 vaccination sites, in New Delhi on Wednesday | PARVEEN NEGI

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

Nearly two weeks after registration for vaccination for the 18-44 age group began, many were successful in getting their first jab. The Morning Standard spoke to three residents from Delhi-NCR about their experience:

Esha Gakhar, 32, Content Creator, Faridabad
Three days after registering myself, I easily got the slot for getting the jab at ESI Faridabad. I was administered Covishield at a government institution. Before the jab, I was perfectly fine. But after, I got a mild fever, then a severe headache and then kept on vomiting the entire day. At the centre, there was no social distancing. People don’t listen and ignore following the protocols, no matter how much the management tries. I will get the next jab after 28 days, but there are a lot of people who are still trying to get a slot because one has to constantly monitor the apps.

Jatin Gola, 24, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Ministry of Defence, Paharganj
Coincidentally, I got to know about slot bookings the same night registrations had opened and to my surprise, hundreds of appointments available at various centres. I booked one for the next day at a government school in my vicinity, and got Covaxin. I was apprehensive about getting symptoms, but thankfully I got none. The vaccination centre had a good set up and social distancing protocols were being followed. I’ll get the second dose by next month. I hear a lot from my friends and family about the nonavailability of slots, so I am glad I got mine.

Karan Jaswal, 39, Marketing and Promotion Head, Club BW, Lajpat Nagar
The registration process was not easy. I tried getting a slot close to my home but in vain. A friend managed to book one at 4:00pm. It was a government school in Shalimar Bagh, which is 30km from my house. There was a bit of anxiety. I felt pain while getting the jab, but everything was fine post that. I told all my friends to grab whatever slot and centre they get. I must say that the centre made good arrangements and people followed the safety protocols the whole time.

Rohan Pachori, 30, Marketing Professional, IP Extension
Somehow I managed to register myself after multiple attempts. I got vaccinated at a government school near my house and was surprised to see proper management, right from the entry to being administered the vaccine. I was given Covishield. Later, I got fever later but no severe symptoms. I have to take the second jab after 28 days and before the end of 45 days. Booking the slot was the most difficult part of the whole vaccination process. Still, I would encourage the youth to get their vaccine as soon as possible.

Those from the 18-44 age group, who managed to get the jab, have had diverse symptoms, yet most of them agree that vaccination centres and the public are largely following proper social distancing protocols

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
covid vaccine coronavirus covid 19 second wave
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp