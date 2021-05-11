STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Adhere to price fixed for oxygen cylinders by pricing authority: Delhi High Court

It directed the Delhi government to file a status report on the issue on the next date of hearing.

A worker inspects oxygen cylinders at a facility in Bengaluru before they are sent to hospitals. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a slew of directions to the Delhi government on various issues which included fixing rates for oxygen, its cylinders and planning for any future shortages of medicines required for the treatment of Covid-19.A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli passed the directions based on the shortcomings pointed out by amicus curiae and senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao in his report placed before the court.

After perusing his report, the bench directed the Delhi government to ensure that the price fixed for oxygen and its cylinders by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) is adhered to.The Delhi government said it will hold a meeting of all the stakeholders and take a decision.The bench said that the Delhi government can look at fixing the price of oxygen and its cylinders by also taking into account the transportation costs, but “the bottomline is, supplies should not be hit”.

It directed the Delhi government to file a status report on the issue on the next date of hearing.With regard to the availability of ambulance and hearse services and their charges for ferrying deceased Covid-19 patients, Rao placed before the court a list of such service providers, whom he had verified, along with their rates.The bench directed the Delhi government to put up the list of the ambulance and hearse service providers and their rates on its website.

With regard to the issue, pointed out by Rao, regarding ambulances, hearses and vehicles of oxygen suppliers and refillers being denied fuel at some petrol pumps, the court directed the Delhi government to sensitise the pump owners against such practice.Besides this, the court also directed the Delhi government to start planning for shortages of any basic medications and other things, like blood, which would be required in the future.

O2 refilling centres
Delhi government on Monday issued a list of 79 oxygen refilling centres for individuals in home isolation across the city. Citizens can log on to delhi.gov.in to access cylinders donation sheet and can also book cylinder refilling at https://oxygen.jantasamvad.org 

