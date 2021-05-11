STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Plea in HC seeks drive-in vaccinations centres for Delhi

The plea sought direction for converting open spaces such as vacant stadiums into drive-in vaccination centres that can make the process seamless and allow more persons to get vaccinated.

Published: 11th May 2021 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Vaccination, health workers

A health worker during the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI:A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was moved in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Centre and Delhi Government for conversion of open spaces, vacant stadiums to set up drive-in vaccination centres in Delhi similar to the ones set up by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai.

The Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh on Tuesday directed the respondents Government and Authorities to consider the petition as representation.

The court informed the petitioner counsel that similar drive in vaccination centres had been set up in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Odisha.

The Petition was filed by Delhi based trader Amandeep Aggarwal. AS Chandhiok, Senior Advocate, and Advocates Rushab Aggarwal and Priyanshi Chokshi appeared for the petitioner in the matter.

The plea sought direction for converting open spaces such as vacant stadiums into drive-in vaccination centres that can make the process seamless and allow more persons to get vaccinated in a shorter span of time.

By creating such designated vaccine drive-in facilities outside hospitals and clinics the stress on the medical staff and infrastructure at hospitals can reduce, which are stumbling under the pressure of COVID patients, the plea stated.

Drive-in vaccination centres will encourage people to get vaccinated at the earliest without compromising themselves from coming into contact with other citizens. The State shall ensure that the citizenry can get vaccinated without endangering their lives, thereby impinging their Right to Life under Article 21 of the Constitution, the plea said. (ANI)

