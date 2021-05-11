STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi oxygen crisis: Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital gets PSA plant; Kejriwal government issues list of refilling centres for patients in home isolation

The installation of the plant was facilitated with the joint efforts of the Delhi government's Dialogue and Development Commission and Bansuri Charitable Society.

Published: 11th May 2021 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 09:20 AM

A family member wait to refill oxygen cylinders for COVID-19 patients at a oxygen filling centre, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plant has been installed at the Delhi government-run Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital which can supply the life-saving gas for 115 beds there.

The PSA plant has been installed by MVS Engineering to help address the oxygen crisis, a company statement said on Monday.

The plant has been manufactured and installed at an cost of Rs 91.84 lakh and has a capacity of 35 NM3 per hour (equivalent to 5 jumbo cylinders/hr), it said.

It will contribute to uninterrupted oxygen supply to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, which is one of Delhi's crucial COVID care centres, the statement said.

"We started building the machine two weeks back and had to work very closely with our supply chain partners to expedite the process.

Normally, it takes between three to four weeks to complete the manufacturing for a plant.

"However, given the crisis situation in Delhi, we ensured this plant was built and installed in record time," said Siddharth Rastogi, Executive Director, MVS Engineering Pvt Ltd.

Since last year, the firm has installed PSA Oxygen plants in 40 hospitals across the country, including four in the NCR region in the last two weeks, it added.

Rastogi said they are facing issues due to the government's blanket ban on the supply of industrial oxygen, and added that it has constricted raw material supplies because the production of many inputs particularly from the steel industry was used to manufacture generators requires industrial oxygen.

"Similarly, we have to import Zeolite Molecular Sieves at higher prices, the main raw material for production of oxygen. We request the government to intervene and help support us in helping offset the higher raw material prices and ease its policies that are negatively impacting our production," he added.

government on Monday issued a list of 79 oxygen refilling centres for individuals in home isolation across the city.

The list of the refilling centres has been issued days after the Delhi government set up a web portal on May 6 to streamline distribution of the life-saving gas to coronavirus patients in home isolation, non-COVID-19 hospitals, and nursing homes.

Underlining various facets of donation of oxygen, it had highlighted that citizens can log on to delhi.gov.in to access cylinders donation sheet and can also book cylinder refilling at https://oxygen.jantasamvad.org.

The individuals requiring oxygen can apply with a valid photo id, Aadhaar card details, COVID-19 positive report and other documents like CT scan report if available, the order had said.

The list includes refilling centres with their address and contact details across all 11 districts of the national capital.

