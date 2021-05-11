Don’t wait for court order to do something about black marketing and hoarding of medicines: Delhi HC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre and Delhi government should “do something” without waiting for orders from the courts to prevent black marketing and hoarding of medicines and medical equipment needed for Covid-19 patients, the Delhi High Court said on Monday.

The high court directed the Delhi government to file a status report with regard to seizure of hoarded or black marketed equipment and medicines and orders passed by the SDMs for release of the same.A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli was hearing a PIL seeking directions to them to declare medicines and medical equipment meant for Covid treatment as essential commodities under the Essential Commodities Act.It said if something has to be done, “do it without waiting for orders from the court”.

The court issued notice to the Union Health Ministry and the Delhi government on the plea which has also sought setting up of fast track courts to deal exclusively with cases of black marketing and hoarding of medicines and equipment.

It also directed that its order against hoarding and black marketing of medicines and equipment related to Covid treatment be communicated to all subordinate courts and listed the matter for hearing on May 18.

The direction came on the petition by Delhi resident Manisha Chauhan has also sought appointment of special public prosecutors for dealing with such cases before the special fast track courts.

Advocates Sanjeev Sagar and Nazia Parveen, appearing for Chauhan, told the court that in the absence of a notification declaring medicines and equipment meant for COVID as essential commodities, these are being hoarded and black marketed.

They also told the bench that in the absence of any such notification, people hoarding or black marketing such items are trying to claim benefit of it and the subordinate courts appear to be unaware of the high court’s orders on this issue.

The petition has also sought initiation of contempt action against those persons who are engaging in black marketing and hoarding of medicines and equipment meant for Covid-19 treatment in violation of the high court’s direction against such practice.

During the hearing, the Centre told the bench that the suggestion to fix MRP of the equipment was a good

suggestion as it would prevent dumping of spurious imports on Indian ports and it would not discourage genuine importers. It said it was looking into the issue.

DID AAP MLA get 02 in Delhi? HC ASKs GOVT

The Delhi High Court Monday asked the Delhi government whether AAP MLA Imran Hussain was supplied any oxygen through refillers in the national capital who were given the gas for individuals in home care, hospitals and ambulances. A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli also asked the MLA to show documents that he procured the oxygen from Faridabad, Haryana, as claimed by him and not from the gas allocated for Delhi.

