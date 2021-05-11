STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Gurugram resident doctor provides free meals to the marginalised

Dr Varun Gupta organises meals for the Covid affected from the lower economic strata and healthcare workers

Published: 11th May 2021 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Gupta distributing free meal

Dr Gupta distributing free meal

By Express News Service

For the past 15 days, Gurugram resident Dr Varun Gupta, 32, has been serving wholesome nutritious food to home-quarantined Covid patients, senior citizens, homeless, unemployed migrant workers since two months, slum dwellers, and even maternity hospitals and health workers, using his own money. 

“Money is not an issue. Since I began working, I have been keeping aside 20 percent of my monthly income for the social cause. My parents and brother do the same. This is the money we are using now. Some good souls are helping us, like Sector 42 resident Poonam Gupta gave us disposable plates and cutlery and Sadar Bazaar (Gurugram) resident Arun Mangala donated 125 kg rice, 25 kg pulses, besides salt and spices,” says Gupta, who resides at Emaar Imperial Garden, Sector 102, Gurugram. 

Helping Dr Gupta in his endeavour is a team of seven people, including his younger brother Mohit Gupta and his wife Neha, mother Bhavna Gupta, driver Kuldeep, two office staff and a volunteer Dhruv who connected him through Facebook.

“In this hour of need, I have committed myself to do everything I can wherein I can provide some succour to people in need,” he says adding if more people join him, he can take his relief measure across India.  

“We give each person two meals a day that comprises a bowl of rice, four chapatis, a bowl of dal, sabzi, salad and yoghurt or ORS (Vitamin C). But some people only want one meal a day.” This pandemic, he says, can be defeated only if the people stand strongly together, and reach out to each and help each other.

Since childhood, this follower of Lord Krishna has attended discourses of Shrimad Bhagwat Katha at ISKCON and others organised in his home and neighbourhood. “I also used to attend satsang of Sukhmani Sahib Ji Path daily at evening at our residence, and there too it is taught that giving food to the needy person is the biggest way to worship God. Nutritious food is something everyone needs, particularly now.” However, it was the recent news of a Covid positive pregnant woman and her baby having died during delivery that actually jolted him into doing this kind of sewa (service).

Dr Gupta supplies food in and around Gurugram (Sector 11, 40, 47, 52, 66, 90, 91, Subhash Chowk, IFFCO Chowk, DLF, Ardee City) and Delhi (Sanjay Colony, Bhatti Mines, Chattarpur, Nangloi and Kataria Chowk migrant workers). He began with distributing 1,000 to 1,500 meals per week, but the demand is increasing gradually. “As many youngsters are now expressing their wish to join us as a volunteer, we plan to spread our base further,” he says.  

CONTACT: 
Call or WhatsApp 
@9773509209

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gurugram free meal Coronavirus COVID
India Matters
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)
Be ready for the third Covid wave, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
Beneficiares stand in a queue to take COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Haryana reports highest vaccine wastage followed by Assam, Rajasthan
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
Indian variant of coronavirus is of concern at world level: WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | 11 COVID patients die in Tirupati's Ruia Hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
AAP ordered 1.34 crore COVID jabs, but Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp