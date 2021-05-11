STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Passengers to Delhi from Andhra and Telangana sent to quarantine

However, those who got both the doses of Covid vaccination or carrying RTPCR negative test report will be allowed to seven day home quarantine.

Published: 11th May 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Fearing more Covid-19 restrictions, migrant workers leaving for their hometowns await trains at the Coimbatore railway station on Tuesday.

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | U Rakeshkumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: About 250 passengers who travelled from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to Delhi have been sent to 14-day quarantine centre. The passengers were stopped and checked at two Delhi Railway stations — New Delhi Railway Station (NDRS) and Nizamuddin Railway station.The Delhi government recently made 14-day quarantine mandatory for passengers coming from these states after a new strain was found there.

People travelling to the national capital from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will have to undergo mandatory institutional quarantine for 14 days, DDMA order said.The mandatory quarantine is for all people travelling from Flights, trains, buses and cars. “All persons arriving from the state of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in NCT of Delhi by airlines, trains, buses, cars, trucks or any other mode of transportation shall have to undergo mandatory government institutional quarantine or paid quarantine for 14 days at facilities established by the concerned district magistrate,” stated the order.However, those who got both the doses of Covid vaccination or carrying RTPCR negative test report will be allowed to seven day home quarantine.

