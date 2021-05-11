Remdesivir: Three held for black marketing of injections in Delhi; one arrested for cheating

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three people including, nursing assistants of two hospitals, have been arrested for allegedly indulging in black marketing of Remdesivir injections, used to treat Covid-19 patients, police said. Anshul Aggarwal (22), a resident of Shahadra, was nabbed on May 8 while he was trying to sell the injection to a decoy customer sent by the police, officials said. His associates had tasked him to speak to customers over phone and get the deals fixed. He used to get Rs 2,000 per deal.

Police said the decoy customer spoke to Aggarwal and fixed the deal at Rs 32,000 per injection on May 8. Aggarwal was nabbed when he came to deliver the injections, police said. The police also arrested two of his associates— Sunil Kumar and Rahul Paul— both residents of Nehru Nagar. While Kumar was working as a nursing assistant at a hospital in Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh, Rahul was a nursing assistant at a hospital in Ghaziabad.

The duo managed to get these injections from hospitals where the patient had either succumbed to Covid or did not care to report their theft, police officials said.Another man has been arrested from Madhya Pradesh for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of providing them Remdesivir injections. The accused has been identified as Aman Singh (25), a resident of Rewa, they said. The police also arrested two paramedics working with the CATS ambulance service in connection with a case of alleged black-marketing of oxygen cylinders, officials said on Monday.

With PTI inputs